Special teams to ensure power supply to hospitals

The State power utilities have constituted special teams and set up centralised call centres in the districts to monitor the power supply during lockdown with focus on uninterrupted supply to the hospitals and quarantine centres.

The officials are ensuring that the employees take all the precautionary measures at the work places and follow the social distancing guidelines.

According to an official release, Energy Secretary N. Srikant is personally keeping a watch on the situation and has issued instructions to the officials to make equipment and materials available in the districts in order to tackle the technical snags and breakdowns, if any, caused by, among other things, adverse weather.

Such incidents were quickly attended to in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Nellore, Chittoor and Srikakulam districts a few days ago.

Control room

Apart from dealing with the operational and maintenance issues, the department has set up a control room with phone number 9491048957 for handling employee issues in coordination with the Police Department.