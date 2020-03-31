Special teams on trail of Nizamuddin meet attendees

Officials, who are taking measures to prevent spread of coronovirus in the State, are making all-out efforts to trace the Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the Markaz prayers at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi.

According to sources, more than 500 persons from Andhra Pradesh travelled to Nizamuddin and attended the prayers held from March 13 to 15. People from almost all districts attended the programme and a majority of them travelled by AP Express and GT Express between March 10 and March 20.

Religious heads from Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and other countries attended Markaz. Police are trying find out on whether the members used any other mode of transport.

Sources in the Railways say some hundreds of passengers from Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada and other locations boarded and alighted the AP Express before March 20. Many of them travelled in general coaches, the railway authorities said.

“Special teams have been constituted to identify the persons who attended Markaz. We are worried about second contacts from the public who attended Ijtema (annual congregation), as there is a spurt in COVID positive cases in the State,” said an officer.

Samples collected

Police with the help of the South Central Railway (SCR) and the district Collectors identified about 300 persons, who travelled in AP Express and referred medical tests and kept them under quarantine. Samples of some Tablighi Jamaat members have been collected and sent for testing.

“Some passengers who attended the prayers are yet to be traced. We appeal to the members who travelled in reserved and unreserved compartments to contact the officials concerned immediately and take necessary treatment,” an officer said.

Intelligence officials are trying to gather more details on Markaz. “We are looking into the matter from all angles,” an official said.

Based on mobile phone numbers and the addresses mentioned in the reservation forms, particulars of the Tablighi Jamaat members who travelled by AP Express were provided to the COVID control room and Collectors, said a railway officer.

“A few passengers of A.P. boarded the trains at Khammam and Warangal stations in neighbouring Telangana. Intelligence sleuths are also tracking the movements of the persons who attended Ijtema after their return from Nizamuddin,” said an officer preferring anonymity.