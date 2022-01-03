Special teams formed to tackle menace of rooster fights, gambling in Chittoor

CHITTOOR

03 January 2022 01:16 IST

As Sankranti nears, Chittoor district witnesses a frenzied atmosphere with punters from other places coming here

As the rural side of Chittoor district gets ready to join the Sankranti festivities, the police officials have formed special teams to tackle the menace of rooster fights and gambling, focusing on the forest-fringe villages and known offenders.

Several hamlets and thandas in the mandals of KV Palle and Tamballapalle, bordering with Kadapa district, buzz with rooster fights between December and February during which punters from not only Chittoor and Kadapa districts but also from Karnataka come here.

Some families are known for grooming special breeds of roosters meant for the bloody and cruel completions, with betting running into crores of rupees during the season.

In addition to rooster fights, the gambling activity would also be in full swing in several forest-fringe villages. Fearing police raids, even the enthusiastic gamblers from the urban side would find their way to join the batches in fields and forests-fringe areas.

Deputy SP (Madanapalle) A. Ravi Manohar Achari told The Hindu that special teams were formed to curb the prohibited rooster fights and the gambling menace.

“We have about 300 known offenders organising the rooster fights in Madanapalle sub-division. Based on the past records, we are going to bind over all of them and seize the roosters found to be groomed for the banned sports. Special teams would be posted at all vulnerable hamlets till the Sankranti festivities get over,” the Deputy SP said.

5 punters held

Meanwhile, the police on Sunday morning took five punters into custody and seized two roosters, eight two-wheelers, and a cash of ₹19,000 at a remote locality near Devarajulapalle village of B.Kothakota mandal of Madanapalle division. A case was registered.