Special teams formed to check illegal sale of Remdesivir

VIJAYAWADA

28 April 2021 23:31 IST

DCA supplying vials to the COVID Hospitals as per requirement, say DG

The State government has constituted special teams to check the unauthorised sale of Remdesivir injections, which are used in the treatment of COVID-19, in the market.

Due to spurt in the COVID-19 cases, the demand for Remdesivir vials is on the raise. There are instances of a few mediators, medical distributors and hospital staff making money by selling the injections at a high price.

“While the actual price of the vial is ₹3,000, the middlemen are selling it for ₹50,000 or more, depending upon the condition of the patient. There are instances of the attendants of patients purchasing the vial for ₹75,000,” says once such attendant at a private hospital.

“Steps are being taken to check the illegal sale of Remdesivir injections in the market,” S. Ravi Shankar Narayan, Director General, Drug Control Administration (DCA), told The Hindu.

“The DCA has started supply of Remdesivir vials to the COVID Hospitals as per requirement. The head of the hospital should submit a declaration in writing on the requirement every day and draw the stocks,” the DG said.

Joint teams

“Special teams, in association with the Medical and Health and the Vigilance and Enforcement officials, have formed teams across the State to check the black marketing of Remdesivir, and ensure supply of the vials to the needy patients in COVID hospitals,” Mr. Narayan said.

“The teams will make surprise visits to the hospitals and inspect the in-patients details, indents submitted by the managements, and verify the usage of Remdesivir doses. The teams have already visited a few hospitals in the State,” he said.

“The hospital management should ensure that the injections are given to the right patients and check misuse, or black marketing, of the injections, failing which action will be taken,” Mr. Narayan warned.

The Union government had sanctioned 60,000 Remdesivir vials to Andhra Pradesh up to April 30. The DCA, in association with the line departments, was monitoring the supply and utilisation of the vials. We had acted on some complaints and booked the accused, Mr. Narayan said.

Complaints

“Anybody noticing the black marketing of Remdesivir can register a complaint over the phone No. 0863-2330909 to the Central Registry Unit of the DCA, or mail to dca-grams@ap.gov.in,” the DG said.