Special teams deputed to undertake power restoration works in cyclone-affected areas 

Two units of Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station at Krishnapatnam trip; Discoms put the cost of damages at approximately 14 crore

December 05, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
APSPDCL personnel inspecting the damaged power lines in Nellore on Tuesday.

APSPDCL personnel inspecting the damaged power lines in Nellore on Tuesday.

The Energy Department has deputed special teams to supervise power restoration works in the cyclone-affected areas in Nellore, Guntur, Prakasam, Krishna, Chittoor, West and East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram and other parts of the State.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand is personally monitoring the situation along with AP-Genco MD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu and other top functionaries of the power utilities.

As per an official release, two units (Nos. 2 and 3) of Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station at Krishnapatnam tripped due to an electrical problem and a coal feeding issue caused by the adverse weather.

The lines connected to the 132-kV sub-station at Chendodu (Nellore district) were hand- tripped as a precautionary measure because of water logging in the station and supply was restored by charging the 132-kV feeder at Gudur. About seven 220-kV feeders, six 132-kV feeders and 100 MVA transformers were affected by the cyclone.

A large number of sub-stations in Nellore district were heavily water-logged, and necessary repairs were being taken up. 

Mr. Chakradhar Babu said steps were taken to feed coal at the Krishnapatnam power station.

AP-SPDCL CMD K. Santosha Rao said 434 teams were sent to undertake damage control works in Nellore, Tirupati and Kadapa circles, and that the cost of damages was estimated to be ₹12.02 crore.

EPDCL CMD I. Prudhvi Tej pegged the cost of damages in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Eluru circles at ₹1.28 crore. CPDCL CMD  J. Padma Janardhana Reddy said the cost of damages in Vijayawada, Guntur, CRDA and Ongole circles was approximately ₹1 crore.

