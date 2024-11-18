Special teams constituted to propose infrastructure facilities in welfare hostels, child care centres in Konaseema

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector R. Mahesh Kumar on Monday constituted special teams to inspect all the 84 hostels including Scheduled Castes’ welfare hostels, Backward Classes welfare hostels, residential schools and 22 child care centres to propose required infrastructure facilities.

The officials concerned were told to visit every hostel and child care centres to identify the existing facilities and propose more infrastructure facilities for better environment and hygiene conditions during a meeting with the officials in Amalapuram.

“The facilities proposed by the special teams will be provided with the funds sought from the public sector units (PSUs) under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),” said Mr. Mahesh Kumar. The special teams were given the check list to conduct the study on the facilities in the hostels.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.