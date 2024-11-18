 />
Special teams constituted to propose infrastructure facilities in welfare hostels, child care centres in Konaseema

The facilities proposed by the special teams will be provided with the funds sought from the public sector units under the Corporate Social Responsibility, says Collector

Published - November 18, 2024 07:19 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector R. Mahesh Kumar and Joint Collector T. Nishanthi at a meeting on welfare hostels in Amalapuram on Monday.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector R. Mahesh Kumar on Monday constituted special teams to inspect all the 84 hostels including Scheduled Castes’ welfare hostels, Backward Classes welfare hostels, residential schools and 22 child care centres to propose required infrastructure facilities.

The officials concerned were told to visit every hostel and child care centres to identify the existing facilities and propose more infrastructure facilities for better environment and hygiene conditions during a meeting with the officials in Amalapuram. 

“The facilities proposed by the special teams will be provided with the funds sought from the public sector units (PSUs) under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),” said Mr. Mahesh Kumar. The special teams were given the check list to conduct the study on the facilities in the hostels.

