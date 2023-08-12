ADVERTISEMENT

Special team will be deployed to run Cyber Cell at State and district level, says DGP

August 12, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - NARSAPURAM

Rajendranath Reddy inaugurates a new DSP office at Narsapuram

The Hindu Bureau

DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on Saturday announced that a team of 133 police personnel would be deployed to operate the Cyber Cell at the State and district level to curb cybercrime. 

He inaugurated a new DSP office here in West Godavari district. The 100-year-old structure of the old office is being conserved as a monument. 

A new mechanism was being adopted for the recovery of money from the bank accounts that were hacked by miscreants, he told the gathering of police personnel.

On ganja menace, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said that the crop in more than 8,500 acres in the Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts had been destroyed.

Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General A.V.G. Ashok Kumar, and SP Ravi Prakash were among those present.

