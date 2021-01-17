Special team visits Ramateertham

VIZIANAGARAM

17 January 2021 02:01 IST

A special investigation team headed by Deputy Inspector General G.V.G. Ashok Kumar inspected the Ramateertham hill where Lord Rama’s idol was vandalised three weeks ago.

Mr. Ashok interacted with Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari and Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Anil Kumar and inquired about evidence collected so far in the incident which rocked the State. He suggested that they should try for more clues to identify the culprits responsible for the desecration of the idol.

Advertising

Advertising