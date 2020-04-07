Special team deputed to Gujarat to provide succour to 5,000 stranded fishermen

The State government has initiated measures to rescue the fishermen stranded at Veraval in Gujarat.

The government, on April 4, had sent a six-member team, comprising representatives of the fishermen community, Village Revenue Officers, and drivers, to Veraval. The team is expected to reach Veraval on Wednesday.

The team has been given an advance of ₹10 lakh. It is tasked with ensuring the stranded fishermen all that they need.

The government has asked the team to provide the stranded persons a suitable accommodation and set up a kitchen to serve them proper food. The team is also mandated to provide the fishermen clean drinking water and personal hygiene items such as soaps, brushes, toothpaste, buckets, towels and blankets to ensure their comfortable stay there during the lockdown period.

The team has also been asked to attend to medical emergencies, if any, by buying medical supplies needed.

In the interim, an amount of ₹2 lakh has been transferred to a representative’s account to help the team attend to the urgent needs of the stranded persons.

In all, 5,000 fishermen hailing from the north coastal districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam were stranded at Veraval.

Upon receiving a distress call from them, the Srikakulam district administration brought the issue to the notice of the Gir Somnath administration and the shipping associations to arrange for their stay and food.

However, taking into consideration the large number of distressed persons, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed that a special team be deputed.

Subsequently, Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra has asked the district administration to send a team, a press release here said.