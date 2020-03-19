Special Task Force teams to prevent spread of COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam district

Special Task Force teams formed by the Visakhapatnam District Police in the city.

Visakhapatnam

19 March 2020 00:49 IST

Personnel will work in coordination with the health department

The Visakhapatnam District Police have formed ‘Special Task Force’ police teams to keep a watch over the persons placed in COVID-19 isolation wards at various hospitals in the rural areas.

The teams will function at Anakapalle, Narsipatnam, Paderu, Chintapalle hospitals and at the Armed Reserve centre.

According to Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam (Rural) Attada Babujee, the teams will ensure that persons being kept under observation or treatment will be served better. The staff will work in coordination with the officials from the health department.

“To ensure that the Special Task Force personnel do not get affected by any flu or infection, the teams have received personal protection equipment,” Mr. Babujee said.

Deputy Inspector General (Visakha Range) L.K.V. Ranga Rao appealed to the policemen to take all precautionary measures like cleaning hands thoroughly with soap and using hand sanitiser and face masks at public areas.

Camp organised

An awareness programme on precautionary measures to be taken to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was organised for the district police at AR grounds here on Wednesday.