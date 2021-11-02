Special squads formed to prevent carrying of inflammable materials in trains

The Waltair Division has formed special squads to prevent carrying of crackers in trains as Deepavali is approaching. Carrying inflammable materials in trains is strictly prohibited. The special squads will keep a strict vigil to ensure safety of the passengers.

Carrying of inflammable objects like crackers, gas cylinders, acid, petrol and kerosene during train journey is a punishable offence under the Railway Act, 1989, and those violating it may be sent to jail up to 3 years.

The railways have advised all passengers to be careful and not to carry and also not let their co-passengers carry inflammable objects while travelling in trains. If any passengers is seen carrying inflammable items, the co-passengers are requested to inform the on duty railway staff like TTEs, Coach Attendants, Guards of the Train, Station Managers, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel to save the passengers and the railway property from danger.

One can also register complaints through railway help line 182. The Division is alerting the public through frequent announcements on the public address systems to avoid carrying of inflammables and to have a safe journey.

Steps have been taken by the Safety Department of Waltair Division to make the train passengers and rail users aware of the dangers of carrying crackers and explosive devices. Civil defence personnel have been deployed to carry out intensive drives.