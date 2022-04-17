Special Spandana to resolve land disputes in Parvatipuram district

Collector to monitor outcome of the meetings

Parvatipuram District Collector Nishant Kumar on Sunday directed the revenue officials to quickly resolve the pending land disputes of individuals under a special Spandana programme to help them avoid making repeated visits to government offices to get their problems solved.

He said that many farmers were unable to get the benefits of government schemes, including Rythu Bharosa, loans with zero interests and e-crop facility, due to the inordinate delay in the updating of their latest details in the revenue records.

The programme would be organised on April 20 at Sithanagaram, and on April 23 in Komarada mandal.

Senior officials would have to attend the special Spandana programme to be held on April 27 at Garugubilli. The programmes are scheduled for April 30 (Makkuva), May 4 (Saluru) and May 7 (Pachipenta).

Mr. Nishant Kumar would personally monitor the outcome of the meetings and direct follow-up action if required in certain cases.