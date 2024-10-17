Special sanitation drive in Vizianagaram district amid diarrhoeal outbreak

In the backdrop of outbreak of diarrhea and subsequent death of four people in Gurla mandal of Vizianagaram district, collector B.R.Ambedkar ordered special sanitation drive in all villages of the district on Thursday *(October 17, 2024). He directed the officials to complete chlorination of all water tanks to kill bacteria, virus and microbes.

According to him, special teams of panchayat, rural water, supply and other departments would visit all villages and take steps if sanitation is poor in the respective areas. He told media that a few people with vested interests were spreading false news that carcass of animals were found in Champavati river which is the main water source for people living in nearly 25 villages of Gurla, Nellimarla and others.

He urged people not to believe their words since such incident had not occurred. Meanwhile, the medical camp continued in Gurla mandal where nearly 100 persons were being treated for diarrhea. A few of them whose condition is serious were shifted for Vizianagaram hospital for better treatment. Minister for MSME and NRI affairs Kondapalli Srinivas assured to extend the government’s support for families of deceased persons.

