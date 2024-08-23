Special sand booking centres in place, says NTR District Collector

A new policy will be unveiled very soon, and until then, to implement the existing free sand policy, various steps are being taken by the State government, said NTR District Collector G. Srijana.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on Thursday, the Collector said as part of these measures, special centres would be put in place for booking sand from August 23. The centres would remain open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there was no option of booking sand at stock points, she added.

In Kanchikacherla mandal, the special centre for Keesara stock point would be at Kanchikacherla Village Secretariat-3 and for Moguluru stock point, the special centre would be at Chevitikallu Village Secretariat. In Jaggaiahpeta mandal, for the Anumanchipalli stock point, the special centre would be at Sher Mohammadpeta Panchayati office, in Vatsavai mandal, for the Polampally stock point, the centre would be at Polampalli Village Secretariat.

About permissions, she said vehicles without invoice would not be allowed at the stock points and that a consumer was allowed to purchase only up to 20 metric tonnes a day. Only vehciles registered with apmines.gov.in would be allowed to book sand, she said, adding that there would be strict action against illegal stocking or illegal transport of sand.

The Joint Collector would be the nodal officer for the free sand policy of the district, and to solve grievances, a project monitoring unit had been set up, she said. People can dial 18005994599, 18004256029 for complaints.

Joint Collector Nidhi Meena, ACP Ravi Kiran, DCP K.M. Maheswar Raju were present.