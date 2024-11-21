Special Samprokshanam ritual performed to the idol of Lord Rama in Tirumala temple

Special Samprokshana rituals were performed on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) for the ceremonial idols of Sri Sita Lakshmana Sameta Sri Ramachandra Murthy at the Tirumala temple to address a minor fracture in the Utsava idol of Sri Rama.

A fracture, identified in 2021 in the middle finger of the idol’s left hand, was temporarily repaired with a golden shield. Traditionally, such restorations are carried out during the Maha Samprokshana ritual held once every 12 years. However, with the next Maha Samprokshana scheduled for 2030, a special committee of Jeeyar Swamijis, Agama advisors, and priests proposed an interim Samprokshana. The recommendation, made during the recent Brahmotsavams, was approved by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

The ceremonies, which began on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) night at the Sampangi Prakaram with the conduct of Kalapakarshana, Bimba Vastu, Mahashanti Tirumanjanam, and Sayanadhivasam, were concluded with a special homam and Kalavahanam on Wednesday. The event was attended by Tirumala pontiffs, TTD Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdary, and other temple officials.

