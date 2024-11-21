 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special Samprokshanam ritual performed to the idol of Lord Rama in Tirumala temple

An interim Samprokshana is performed to address a minor fracture in the idol’s left hand

Published - November 21, 2024 03:56 am IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
Samprokshanam rituals carried out in Tirumala temple

Samprokshanam rituals carried out in Tirumala temple | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Special Samprokshana rituals were performed on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) for the ceremonial idols of Sri Sita Lakshmana Sameta Sri Ramachandra Murthy at the Tirumala temple to address a minor fracture in the Utsava idol of Sri Rama.

A fracture, identified in 2021 in the middle finger of the idol’s left hand, was temporarily repaired with a golden shield. Traditionally, such restorations are carried out during the Maha Samprokshana ritual held once every 12 years. However, with the next Maha Samprokshana scheduled for 2030, a special committee of Jeeyar Swamijis, Agama advisors, and priests proposed an interim Samprokshana. The recommendation, made during the recent Brahmotsavams, was approved by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

The ceremonies, which began on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) night at the Sampangi Prakaram with the conduct of Kalapakarshana, Bimba Vastu, Mahashanti Tirumanjanam, and Sayanadhivasam, were concluded with a special homam and Kalavahanam on Wednesday. The event was attended by Tirumala pontiffs, TTD Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdary, and other temple officials.

Published - November 21, 2024 03:56 am IST

Related Topics

religion and belief / Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.