Special RTC bus from Kurnool to Arunachalam on Jan. 5 for ‘Girivalayam’ devotees

December 23, 2022 07:03 am | Updated 07:03 am IST - KURNOOL

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Kurnool-2 Depot will run a special bus from Kurnool to Thiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu on January 5 for the devotees taking part in the 14-km ‘Girivalayam’ or ‘Giripradakshina’ of the Arunachalam Temple.

ADVERTISEMENT

The super luxury bus will depart from Kurnool at 6 p.m. on January 5 and reaches Arunachala Kshetra by 4.30 am on January 6. The return bus will start on January 6th night and reach Kurnool on January 7, by 6 a.m.

The bus fare for the trip is ₹2,000, and advance reservation and online booking are available for the service (Service No.93999), the RTC release said.