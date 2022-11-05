Special round of web-counselling to fill vacant seats in engineering colleges

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
November 05, 2022 20:36 IST

Following requests made by students and parents, the authorities have decided to conduct one more round (Special Round) of web counselling for AP EAPCET-2022 admissions.

The aims is to fill vacant seats in the many engineering colleges, where students who gained admission in B.E/B.Tech courses have joined IITs and NITs.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Convener, EAPCET-2022, Naga Rani, said the web counselling process, comprising payment of processing fee-cum-registration, online certificate verification, and option entry would be carried out from November 7 to 9.

According to the admission schedule for the special round, commencement of online payment of the processing fee can be done on November 7 and 8, certificates verification (online) at the help line centres will be conducted on November 8 and 9, candidates can enter their options from November 7 to 9, allotment of seats will be made on November 11, and students have to report at the allotted colleges between November 11 and 14.

