Special round of web-counselling to fill vacant seats in engineering colleges

Following requests made by students and parents, the authorities have decided to conduct one more round (Special Round) of web counselling for AP EAPCET-2022 admissions.

The aims is to fill vacant seats in the many engineering colleges, where students who gained admission in B.E/B.Tech courses have joined IITs and NITs.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Convener, EAPCET-2022, Naga Rani, said the web counselling process, comprising payment of processing fee-cum-registration, online certificate verification, and option entry would be carried out from November 7 to 9.

According to the admission schedule for the special round, commencement of online payment of the processing fee can be done on November 7 and 8, certificates verification (online) at the help line centres will be conducted on November 8 and 9, candidates can enter their options from November 7 to 9, allotment of seats will be made on November 11, and students have to report at the allotted colleges between November 11 and 14.


