ADVERTISEMENT

Special round of counselling to fill engineering seats in A.P. from November 6

November 04, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

Students who registered for admissions earlier are eligible to participate, says official

The Hindu Bureau

Following requests from students, the government has agreed to conduct a special round of counselling for admissions in the engineering colleges in the State from November 6.

In a statement on Saturday (November 4), Commissioner, Technical Education and convener of A.P. EAPCET-2023 Chadalavada Nagarani said as per G.O. 179 issued by the A.P. State Council of Higher Education the special round of counselling is applicable only for this year.

The students who were unable to get admission in the first and second phases of counselling and spot admissions, are eligible to make use of this opportunity, she said and clarified that no new registrations would be allowed and the students who had already registered for admissions earlier, are eligible to participate. The government schemes like fee reimbursement and other programmes would be applicable for them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She said registrations and change of options would be allowed on November 8 and allotment of seats would be done on November 10. The students were expected to report to their respective colleges from November 11 to 13, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US