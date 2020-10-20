Special rituals mark Brahmotsavams

‘Kalpa vruksha vahanam’ gets decked up as part of part of the ongoing Navaratri Brahmotsavams at Tirumala on Monday.

TIRUMALA

20 October 2020 00:44 IST

Lord rides ‘Kalpa vruksha vahanam’

Fervour marked ‘Kalpa vruksha vahanam’ ritual on Monday at the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara where the annual Navaratri Brahmotsavams are currently under way.

Special rituals were observed to the processional deity who was dressed up as Lord Rajamannar and mounted atop the golden ‘Kalpa vruksha vahanam’. He was flanked on either side by his two divine consorts while Kamadhenu and Chintamani also formed part of the assemblage atop the ‘vahanam’.

Prominent among others who took part in the celebrations include temple seers, Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy, and member trustees of the trust board.

Mr. Jawahar Reddy, who made it a practice either to interact with the officials of a couple of departments or inspect pilgrim installations on a daily basis during his stay atop the town which he has been doing since the commencement of the festival made a surprise visit to Kalyanakatta.

He inspected the token issuing counters, tonsuring hall, waiting lines and other pilgrim related facilities and expressed his satisfaction over functioning of the system.

Speaking to the media, he said all the precautionary guidelines relating to COVID-19 were in place and that the devotees were also happy with the arrangements.

The day came to a close with ‘Sarva Bhoopala vahanam’ in the night.