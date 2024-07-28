ADVERTISEMENT

Special railway line to Amaravati in the offing, says MP Sivanath 

Published - July 28, 2024 06:17 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Shivnath (Chinni) addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s reply in Parliament to a question asked by him, that his  ministry was keen on laying a special railway line to the capital city Amaravati was a great thing to happen.

He said Mr. Vaishnaw also promised to support the development of Vijayawada railway station with a 50-year vision for it. 

Besides, Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu was closely following up the construction of the new terminal at Vijayawada airport in order to complete it in less than a year. Mr. Naidu resolved to do his bit for the enhancement of connectivity of Vijayawada airport with all major cities in the country. 

With these initiatives and the financial support pledged for the construction of capital city Amaravati, Polavaram project and industrial corridors, Andhra Pradesh was bound to develop rapidly in the near future, Mr. Sivanath asserted.

Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, Mr. Sivanath said the TDP, Jana Sena Party and BJP were glued to the task of putting the State back on railways, while Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy continued to play petty politics.

He observed that the protest staged by Mr. Jagan in New Delhi against the alleged breakdown of law and order in the State was a lacklustre affair as no leaders worth mentioning, except former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, turned up, to express solidarity with him. 

Referring to the 36 ‘political murders’ said to be committed after the NDA partners’ coming to power, Mr. Sivanath demanded that Mr. Jagan submit evidence, and wondered if the killing of his paternal uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy was one such case.

