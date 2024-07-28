GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special railway line to Amaravati in the offing, says MP Sivanath 

Published - July 28, 2024 06:17 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Vijayawada MP Kesineni Shivnath (Chinni) addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Shivnath (Chinni) addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s reply in Parliament to a question asked by him, that his  ministry was keen on laying a special railway line to the capital city Amaravati was a great thing to happen.

He said Mr. Vaishnaw also promised to support the development of Vijayawada railway station with a 50-year vision for it. 

Besides, Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu was closely following up the construction of the new terminal at Vijayawada airport in order to complete it in less than a year. Mr. Naidu resolved to do his bit for the enhancement of connectivity of Vijayawada airport with all major cities in the country. 

With these initiatives and the financial support pledged for the construction of capital city Amaravati, Polavaram project and industrial corridors, Andhra Pradesh was bound to develop rapidly in the near future, Mr. Sivanath asserted.

Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, Mr. Sivanath said the TDP, Jana Sena Party and BJP were glued to the task of putting the State back on railways, while Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy continued to play petty politics.

He observed that the protest staged by Mr. Jagan in New Delhi against the alleged breakdown of law and order in the State was a lacklustre affair as no leaders worth mentioning, except former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, turned up, to express solidarity with him. 

Referring to the 36 ‘political murders’ said to be committed after the NDA partners’ coming to power, Mr. Sivanath demanded that Mr. Jagan submit evidence, and wondered if the killing of his paternal uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy was one such case.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.