Special pujas to mark TTD temple inauguration in Vizag

Priests from Tirumala to take part in the rituals from Aug. 8 to 13

The city will soon have a new spiritual and tourist attraction with the temple of Lord Venkateswara being built by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on 10 acres nearing completion.

Special pujas, including ‘maha samprokshanam’, will be performed at the temple complex from August 8 to 13 by the priests from Tirumala. The temple will be opened for darshan from August 13.

The temple, being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹28 crore, is located on a hill near the Gayatri Vidya Parishad (GVP) College at Rushikonda. A road being laid from the foothill to the hilltop is almost complete.

The view from atop the hill offers a breathtaking view of the Bay of Bengal. It is said that all the rituals at the Rushikonda temple will be on the lines of those performed at Tirumala.

Though Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to participate in the function on August 13, there is no confirmation of it so far.

“The temple will be a boon to the poor devotees who are unable to go to Tirumala in view of the high cost of transportation. The temple will spur the growth of the city,” Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu on Thursday.

“The Chief Minister’s visit is not yet confirmed, but we are sure that he will visit the city soon,” he added.