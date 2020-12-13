Special programmes for Dhanurmasam: TTD EO

Tirumala

13 December 2020 07:37 IST

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) has decided to organise special spiritual programmes during the month-long Dhanurmasam festival commencing from December 16, said Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy.

The decision comes in the wake of overwhelming response received from devotees to various spiritual programmes like Kartikamasa deeksha, Virataparva, Sundarakanda and Bhagawad Gita parayanams (aired on SVBC).

In this connection, TTD has also planned a three-hour recitation of Gita Parayanam on the eve of Vaikunta Ekadasi (December 25th) - the day coinciding with Gita Jayanti.

Advertising

Advertising

Addressing mediapersons on Friday, Mr. Reddy said the TTD has devoted itself to the protection of cows and embarked on a mission of providing a cow to every temple in the State as well as the neighbouring States under ‘Gudiko gomata’ programme.

He also appealed to the devotees not to fall prey to the fake offers on fictitious websites and to login only on TTD official portal www.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in for getting darshan, seva tickets and laddu prasadams.

Listing out the statistics relating to November, he said about 8.47 lakh devotees had darshan of the deity while the hundi collections stood at ₹61.29 crore.