ADVERTISEMENT

Special prayers offered in Vijayaganapati temple in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh

September 24, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of devotees offered special prayers in the famous Sri Vijayaganapati temple of Srikakulam on Sunday. A pandal was also set up adjacent to the temple and priests Penta Sridhar Sarma and Penta Surya Nagesh Kumar decorated the idol with different flowers, including roses, chrysanthemum and others. With Sunday being a holiday, the rush of devotees was particularly high.

Temple trust board chairman Ippili Haranatha Rao said the special prayers would continue till October 26. He said that a big procession would be organised on Tuesday when the idol, kept in the pandal, would be immersed in river Nagavali.

Meanwhile, the special prayers continued in Vinayaka Panchayatana Aalyam of PN Colony in Srikakulam. Temple trustee P. Jagamohana Rao made special arrangements to ensure hassle free darshan to the devotees.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US