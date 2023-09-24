Special prayers offered in Vijayaganapati temple in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh

September 24, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Hundreds of devotees offered special prayers in the famous Sri Vijayaganapati temple of Srikakulam on Sunday. A pandal was also set up adjacent to the temple and priests Penta Sridhar Sarma and Penta Surya Nagesh Kumar decorated the idol with different flowers, including roses, chrysanthemum and others. With Sunday being a holiday, the rush of devotees was particularly high.

Temple trust board chairman Ippili Haranatha Rao said the special prayers would continue till October 26. He said that a big procession would be organised on Tuesday when the idol, kept in the pandal, would be immersed in river Nagavali.

Meanwhile, the special prayers continued in Vinayaka Panchayatana Aalyam of PN Colony in Srikakulam. Temple trustee P. Jagamohana Rao made special arrangements to ensure hassle free darshan to the devotees.