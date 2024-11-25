ADVERTISEMENT

Special prayers offered in Siva temples on the last Monday of Karthika masam

Published - November 25, 2024 07:19 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Srikakulam MLA Gondu Shankar offering prayers at Parvati Kailas Eswara temple of Kristappapet in Srikakulam district on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Lord Siva temples in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts witnessed huge rush of devotees who offered special prayers to presiding deities on the the last Monday of auspicious Karthika masam. Rudrabhisekham was performed in temples such as Srimukhalingam, Endala Mallikarjuna Swamy temple(Ravivalasa), Umarudra Koteswara Alayam and Lord Siva Balaji temples of Srikakulam.

Srikakulam MLA Gondu Shankar participated in special prayers in Parvati Kailas Eswara temple of Kristappapet of Srikakualam district. The devotees formed long queues from early hours in Sri Pasupathinadheswara Swamy temple and Mudukovellu temples of Vizianagaram. The priests Kalipatnam Santosh Kumar Sarma, Arya Somayajulu and Pogaru Sai Pavan Kiran Sarma performed Ksheerabhisekham and Rudrabhisekham on the occasion.

