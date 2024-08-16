Special prayers offered in Mahalakshmi temples on the occasion of Varalakshmi Vratam

Many devotees offered special prayers in Mahalakshmi temples of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts on the occasion of Varalakshmi Vratam, performed on the second Friday of auspicious Sravana Masam. Priests K. Srinivasachary and P. Pavan performed abhisekham and sahasranamarachana to Goddess Lakshmi Devi in Sri Jagannath Swamy temple in Vizianagaram.

Meanwhile, the Astalakshmi Sameta Ishwarya Venkateswara Swamy temple located at Ayyannapeta in Vizianagaram wore a festive look with special prayers and performance of kumkum puja in early hours. The temple trustees Durga Balaji and D. Umadevi made elaborate arrangements for the festival and said that special prayers would continue everyday till the completion of Sravana Masam.

The presiding deity of Sri Kanyaka Parameswari temple, on the other hand, was decorated with currency notes, golden sari and a diamond studded crown. Temple chairman Narayanam Srinivas and trustees participated in the special prayers.

Kanaka Mahalakshmi temples located at old bus stand of Vizianagaram and Cheepurupalli also witnessed huge rush of devotees from early hours.

Ashtalakshmi temple located within the premises of Vinayaka Panchayatana Alayam of P.N. Colony, Srikakulam, meanwhile, was decorated with flowers. The temple trustee P. Jaganmohana Rao said that the devotees from other parts of the district were also coming as it is the first Mahalakshmi temple in Srikakulam.

Festive fervour gripped the historic Kammasigadam Mahalakshmi temple located in Ranasthalam mandal as well. Etcherla MLA and chairman of the temple N. Eswara Rao participated in the special prayers offered to the deity Mahalakshmi in early hours.

