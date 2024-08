Special prayers offered in Mahalakshmi temples in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam

Devotees thronged several Mahalakshmi temples in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts to offer prayers on the occasion of third Friday of the auspicious Sravana Masam.

Aishwarya Sameta Venkateswara Swamy temple, Mahalakshmi temples located in the Jagannath Swamy temple and Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple premises wore a festive look with celebrations and kumkum puja. Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple in Cheepurupalli, Kammasigadam Mahalakshmi temple in Srikakulam, Ashtalakshmi temple in P.N. Colony of Srikakulam also witnessed huge rush of devotees from early hours.

