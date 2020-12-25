Special prayers offered in Lord Balaji, Asta Lakshmi temples

Devotees thronged to have darshan on the day of Vaikunta Ekadasi

The most auspicious day Vaikunta Ekadasi festival was celebrated with religious fervour in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

Lord Venkateswara Swamy temples and Sri Astalakshmi Swamy temples located both in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts wore festive look with the special flower decorations. Devotees thronged the temples from early hours to have darshan of presiding deities through Uttaradwara Dwaram. Govindanama Smarana Brindam performed special prayers and culminated ‘Govinda..Govinda’ chanting which was started on July 21, seeking Lord Balaji’s blessings to control the dread disease COVID-19, according to the founder Govindanam Smarana Brindam Mahanti Srinivasa Rao.

He said that hundreds of devotees had participated in the Govindanama Smarana Japam on the day of Vaikunta Ekadasi which was the last day for the devotional activity. TTD Dharma Prachara Parishad member Baratam Kameswara Rao congratulated Mr.Mahanti Srinivasa Rao for involving youngsters also in Govindanama Japam. Astalakshmi Sameta Aishwarya Venakteswara Swamy vari Devalayam in Vizianagaram witnessed huge rush of devotees from early hours. The temple trustees Durga Balaji and D.Umadevi made special arrangements for the devotees.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam's temple, Kalyana Venakteswara Swamy temple in Ring Road have also witnessed heavy rush from early hours.