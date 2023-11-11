Special prayers offered in Goddess Lakshmi temples

November 11, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM:

All temples of the Goddess Lakshmi wore a festive look with offerings of special prayers on the occasion of Dhana Trayodasi which was celebrated on Saturday. The devotees thronged Astalakshmi |Sameta Ishwarya Venkateswara Swamy temple-Sri Kshetram located at Ayyannapeta of Vizianagaram. The temple trustees Durga Balaji and D. Umadevi made special arrangements for the Abhisekham and other celestial events in the temple premises.

Priests performed a special puja for the Goddess of wealth in Jagannatha Swamy temple located on MG Road of Vizianagaram. Vinayaka Panchayatna Alayam and Astalakshmi temple located in PN Colony of Srikakulam were also seen with heavy rush of devotees who participated in kumkum puja and other activities. The trustee P.Jaganmohana Rao has supervised arrangements for the devotees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT