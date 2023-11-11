ADVERTISEMENT

Special prayers offered in Goddess Lakshmi temples

November 11, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

All temples of the Goddess Lakshmi wore a festive look with offerings of special prayers on the occasion of Dhana Trayodasi which was celebrated on Saturday. The devotees thronged Astalakshmi |Sameta Ishwarya Venkateswara Swamy temple-Sri Kshetram located at Ayyannapeta of Vizianagaram. The temple trustees Durga Balaji and D. Umadevi made special arrangements for the Abhisekham and other celestial events in the temple premises.

Priests performed a special puja for the Goddess of wealth in Jagannatha Swamy temple located on MG Road of Vizianagaram. Vinayaka Panchayatna Alayam and Astalakshmi temple located in PN Colony of Srikakulam were also seen with heavy rush of devotees who participated in kumkum puja and other activities. The trustee P.Jaganmohana Rao has supervised arrangements for the devotees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US