Special prayers offered in Goddess Lakshmi temples

August 25, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM:

Special prayers were offered to the Goddess Lakshmi Devi on the occasion of Varalakshmi Vratam in various temples, including the Ashtalakshmi temple of Ayynapeta, Kanyakaparameswari temple, Ramanarayanam, and the Jagannathaswamy temple.

Women devotees offered prayers and participated in Kumkum Puja organised in those temples.

The priests narrated the story of the devotee Charumathi, who is believed to be the first person to perform the Varalakshmi Puja, seeking the blessings of the Goddess of Prosperity.

Ashtalakshmi temple trustees Durga Balaji and Durga Umadevi said that the special prayers would continue both in the morning and evening in the temple in the auspicious Sravanam month of the Telugu Calendar.

Devotees also thronged the Ashtalakshmi temple located in Vinayaka Panchayatna Alayam located in PN Colony of Srikakulam. The trustee of the temple P. Jaganmohana Rao made arrangements for the prayers and Vratam.