Special prayers offered at Idgahs, mosques on Bakrid in Vijayawada

June 29, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A large congregation of Muslims offered namaz at IGMC Stadium on Bakrid in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GIRI K.V.S.

Muslims celebrated Id Ul-Adha (Bakrid), the festival of sacrifice, across the city on Thursday.

A large congregation on Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium premises offer Bakrid special prayers, hosted by the uslim Idgah Committee with the support of the government. Men and children offered namaz in the football court area. Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, who took part in the prayers here, said that the State government and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation made all arrangements for special prayers hosted at various locations in the city.

Prayers were offered at the Idgahs in One-Town, Yanamalakuduru, Gandhi Nagar, Singh Nagar and other areas. Mosques across the city were also thronged by devotees.

