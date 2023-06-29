HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special prayers offered at Idgahs, mosques on Bakrid in Vijayawada

June 29, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A large congregation of Muslims offered namaz at IGMC Stadium on Bakrid in Vijayawada on Thursday.

A large congregation of Muslims offered namaz at IGMC Stadium on Bakrid in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GIRI K.V.S.

Muslims celebrated Id Ul-Adha (Bakrid), the festival of sacrifice, across the city on Thursday.

A large congregation on Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium premises offer Bakrid special prayers, hosted by the uslim Idgah Committee with the support of the government. Men and children offered namaz in the football court area. Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, who took part in the prayers here, said that the State government and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation made all arrangements for special prayers hosted at various locations in the city.

Prayers were offered at the Idgahs in One-Town, Yanamalakuduru, Gandhi Nagar, Singh Nagar and other areas. Mosques across the city were also thronged by devotees.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / islam / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.