Special prayers offered at Goddess Lakshmi temples on Dhana Trayodasi

The temples of Goddess Lakshmi wore a festive look on Dhana Trayodasi on Saturday.
Devotees thronged the Ashtalakshmi Sameta Ishwarya Venkateswara Swamy temple-Sri Kshetram, at Ayyannapeta in the city. Special arrangements were made for Abhishekham and other special rituals on the temple premises. Priests performed a special puja to the Goddess of Wealth at the Jagannatha Swamy temple on MG Road.
The Vinayaka Panchayatna Alayam and the Ashtalakshmi temple at PN Colony of Srikakulam witnessed a heavy rush of devotees who participated in ‘kumkum puja’ and other rituals.
