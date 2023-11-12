Special prayers offered at Goddess Lakshmi temples on Dhana Trayodasi

November 12, 2023 02:17 am | Updated 02:17 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM:

The temples of Goddess Lakshmi wore a festive look on Dhana Trayodasi on Saturday.

Devotees thronged the Ashtalakshmi Sameta Ishwarya Venkateswara Swamy temple-Sri Kshetram, at Ayyannapeta in the city. Special arrangements were made for Abhishekham and other special rituals on the temple premises. Priests performed a special puja to the Goddess of Wealth at the Jagannatha Swamy temple on MG Road.

The Vinayaka Panchayatna Alayam and the Ashtalakshmi temple at PN Colony of Srikakulam witnessed a heavy rush of devotees who participated in ‘kumkum puja’ and other rituals.