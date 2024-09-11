GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special prayers mark ‘Radhashtami’ at ISKCON temple in Tirupati

Updated - September 11, 2024 08:10 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Decorated idols of Krishna and Radha being worshipped at ISKCON’s Lotus Temple in Tirupati on Wednesday on the occasion of Radhashtami.

Decorated idols of Krishna and Radha being worshipped at ISKCON’s Lotus Temple in Tirupati on Wednesday on the occasion of Radhashtami.

Devotees thronged the ‘Lotus Temple’ run by International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) at Alipiri here on Wednesday, marking the ‘Radhashtami’ celebrations.

Radhashtami, the appearance day of Krishna’s childhood associate Radha, falls exactly a fortnight after Krishnashtami. The event was celebrated in a grand manner across the ISKCON’s network of 800 temples.

The altar at Tirupati temple has Krishna and Radha accompanied by their eight accomplices (Ashtasakhis), a unique feature that not many temples, even in the ISKCON order, have.

The day broke with Mangala Harati at 4.30 a.m., followed by Narasimha Kirtan. Temple president Revati Ramandas led the ‘Puja’ at the shrine, which started with a celestial bath to the sacred deities.

The temple was tastefully decorated with a variety of flowers and fruits for the auspicious occasion. “It is a practice for the devout who offer worship on Krishnashtami to follow up after a fortnight with Radhashtami puja,” said Revati Ramandas on the occasion.

Published - September 11, 2024 08:08 pm IST

