Special prayers mark Karthika Deepotsavam

December 13, 2023 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

On the final day of Karthika Masam, Karthika Deepotsavam was celebrated at Sri Kasi Visweswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam at Nunna near here on Tuesday. Temple chief priest Mamillapalli Phani Kumar lit the ‘Akasha Deepam’ and started the Karthika Deepotsavam.

A large number of devotees around Vijayawada thronged the age-old temple to participate in the Karthika Deepotsavam. In this connection, Mr. Phani Kumar along with priests Ramakrishna, Dattu, Vinayak and others performed special pujas.

Kanaka Durga Nrutya Academy, Satyanarayanapuram artistes performed Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam dances. Executive Officer N Aruna and others were present.

