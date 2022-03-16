Special postal covers released on Rampa rebellion, Alluri’s Chilli Post 

It is to mark the centenary of the revolution

It is to mark the centenary of the revolution

Visakhapatnam Postmaster General Mutyala Venkateswarlu and Rampachodavaram Sub Collector Katta Simhachalam on Wednesday released two special postal covers celebrating the centenary of the Rampa rebellion, led by Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Chilli Post, a strategy of the rebellion.

The two special postal covers were released at Rampachodavaram and Addateegala on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Venkateswarlu has stated that Alluri’s rebellion against the British was unique for its strategy to attack their enemy.

The revolutionaries had a unique way of despatching messages to the British officials. They used to shoot an arrow, along with a bunch of chillies and a typed message tied to it. They had coined it ‘Mirapakaaya Tapa’, or ‘Chilli Post’, which had created a scare among the British.

The way the 25-year-old Alluri had led the Rampa rebellion and trained the local tribal youth to stand up to the British is awe-inspiring even after a century,” said Mr. Venkateswarlu. He added that Alluri used to hold grama sabhas to settle local issues.

Mr. Simhachalam said that the tribals of the Godavari agency had an immense contribution in protecting Alluri. He also lauded the Department of Posts for celebrating the centenary of the Rampa rebellion with the special covers.

Rajamahendravaram Postal Superintendent K.V.V. Satyanarayana was present.