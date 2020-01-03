Special postal covers released on Kotaiah Kaja, Uppada silks

The juicy Kotaiah Kaja, with nearly 119 years of history, has won a rare distinction. The Department of Posts has released a special cover with the photographs of the sweet variety.

The department has also released covers on Uppada Jamdani Weaving Works and ‘Gana Kala’ Carnatic music monthly magazine, which has been doing a great service to the art since 1962, and also running Sri Rama Samajam School to promote Carnatic music.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu, Member of Parliament Vanga Geeta Viswanath, Kakinada Mayor Sunkara Pavani, MLAs Dwarampudi Chandrashekar Reddy and Pendem Dora Babu, Visakhapatnam Region Post Master General M. Venkateswarlu and Kakinada Postal Divisional Superintendent Alluvada Eshwara Rao released the special covers at separate functions held in the town.

“Kotaiah Kaja, also known as Kakinada Kaja, is popular across the country and abroad. Kotaiah’s family has been preparing the mouthwatering delicacy for more than 100 years. It finds a place in almost every function in coastal districts,” the MP said.

‘Maintain quality’

Mr. Chandrashekar Reddy advised the family to maintain quality of the juicy sweet and ensure its availability to the future generations. It is a favourite of many sweet lovers in India, he said.

“The Kotaiah family has earned a good name for Kakinada with their kaja,” said Ms. Pavani.

The Minister praised Uppada weavers for making world-class garments, which became popular as Uppada Pattu.

The speakers also praised the Uppada Jamdani weaves, designed by Uppada weavers.

The village, located on Kakinada outskirts, is the source of the preferred Uppada silk saris and garments, said Ms. Geeta.

Kotaiah Kaja shop owner Nirogi Venkata Satya Siva Ramamurthy, Gana Kala editor Manuganti Venkat Rao, weaver Lolla Veera Venkata Satyanarayana and others participated.