Special postal cover released to mark Ghantasala birth centenary

Muttamsetti, Mayor among leaders who paid tributes to playback singer

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that the name of legendary Telugu playback singer Ghantasala will remain etched in the hearts of the Telugu people forever.

The birth centenary celebrations of Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao were organised, on behalf of the State government, at the VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Ghantasala’s rendition of the Bhagavad Gita would cast a spell on listeners and he continued to inspire budding talents. Ghantasala had gone through several trials and tribulations in his life before establishing himself as a playback singer. He had participated in the Quit India Movement.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had great respect for art and culture. The honouring of a number of artistes during the last couple of years was an indication of the State government’s commitment to the cause of artistes, he said.

Culture and traditions were the legacy which should be passed on to future generations, he added.

The Minister released a special cover brought out by the postal department to mark the centenary celebrations. He also released two books authored by Ghantasala.

Earlier, the Minister garlanded the statue of Ghantasala on Beach Road and paid tributes to him.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, Zilla Parishad Chairperson J. Subhadra, AP State Creativity and Culture Commission chairperson Vangapandu Usha, DCCB Chairperson Chintakayala Anita, NREDCAP Chairman K.K. Raju, MLA Gudivada Amarnath and Director of Postal Services M. Venkateswara Rao were among those present.