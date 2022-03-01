Special postal cover on RRK Murthy released
The Vijayawada Division of the postal department has released a special cover featuring Acharya Rayasam Radha Krishna Murthy, founder of Spandana magazine, of Guntur district.
RRK Murthy is known for reciting the bible on the radio for over 25 years.
Postmaster-General, Vijayawada, Syed Rasheed released the special cover in the city on Monday.
Postmaster General, Visakhapatnam Dr. M. Venkateswarlu, Sr. Superintendent of Postoffices K.S. Venkateswara Rao and others were present on the occasion.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.