Special postal cover on RRK Murthy released

The Vijayawada Division of the postal department has released a special cover featuring Acharya Rayasam Radha Krishna Murthy, founder of Spandana magazine, of Guntur district.

RRK Murthy is known for reciting the bible on the radio for over 25 years.

Postmaster-General, Vijayawada, Syed Rasheed released the special cover in the city on Monday.

Postmaster General, Visakhapatnam Dr. M. Venkateswarlu, Sr. Superintendent of Postoffices K.S. Venkateswara Rao and others were present on the occasion.