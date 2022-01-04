Special postal cover on Gollala Mamidada shrine

Magnificent sight: The gopurams of the Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Gollala Mamidada village in East Godavari district are among the tallest in India.

KAKINADA

04 January 2022 23:44 IST

The 19th century temple is renowned for its tall gopurams

The Department of Posts is going to release a special postal cover on the famous 19th century Kodandarama temple to celebrate and conserve the architectural beauty of the temple’s east and west gopurams at Gollala Mamidada village in East Godavari district on January 7.

The temple is dedicated to Lord Kodandarama Swamy. Built by Dwarampudi Subbaiah and his wife Mahakshmi in 1889, the two entrance towers were renovated in the early 1930s. Both towers contain sculptures depicting the events of the Ramayana. The towers were constructed with cement.

Advertising

Advertising

According to available literature, the east tower is 160 feet tall, and the west gate is 200 feet tall, making them one of the tallest gopurams in India and an 11-storied architectural marvel. The Gollala Maamidada village in Pedapudi mandal is also referred to as ‘Gopurala Mamidada’ for the temple’s entrance towers.

Kakinada Postal Superintendent S. Nageswara Reddy stated that the special postal cover would celebrate the cultural heritage and architectural beauty of the temple in East Godavari district.

Temple Hereditary Trustee Dwarampudi Srirama Murali Krishna Srinivasa Reddy and village elders thanked the Department of Posts. Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu and BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna would release the special postal cover.