Special postal cover marks JNTUA’s 75th anniversary

ANANTAPUR

14 December 2021 00:22 IST

Ahead of the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University College of Engineering, Anantapur, the university authorities on Monday released a special postal cover to commemorate the anniversary celebrations scheduled for December 18.

India Posts Superintendent Basha along with JNTUA Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Janardhana on Monday released a special postal cover to commemorate the anniversary in the presence of Rector M. Vijay Kumar, Registrar C. Shashidhar, and Principal P. Sujatha. Prof. Janardhan said that the college, established in 1946 at Guindy in Chennai, had undergone several changes with affiliations to several universities and finally emerged as JNTUA University College.

“We are fortunate to be part of this historic event, which is a precursor to the anniversary events to be held on December 16, 17, and 18,” the Vice-Chancellor said. The First Special Postal Cover with a ₹5 postal stamp of Subhas Chandra Bose was franked by Mr. Basha at the auditorium. The Special Cover has the photograph of the JNTUA CE college and ‘75 Years’ written on it along with the college emblem. The ‘75 Years - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ logo also has been printed on the front side, while a brief history of the college is printed at the back in English and Hindi.

The India Posts Superintendent said it was an honour for the department to be able to deliver the special cover within one month and be part of the historical event. He welcomed and congratulated the alumni of the college and present students along with the teaching staff, who attended the function.