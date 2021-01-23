Special police teams to trace Irani gang

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 January 2021 00:46 IST

The crime wing of the city police has formed special teams to trace the Irani gang reportedly operating in the city.

The gang allegedly decamped with gold jewellery at two separate places in the city on Thursday. Teams supervised by Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Suresh Babu, ADCP (Crimes) Venugopal Naidu and ACP (Crimes) Ch. Penta Rao have launched an investigation into the case. It is learnt that CCTV footage at various areas is being checked.

In one case, three and a half tolas of gold was robbed from a Steel Plant employee by diverting his attention at Duvvada area. Duvvada police registered a case. It was learnt in another incident on the same day, unidentified miscreants allegedly decamped with about two tolas of gold from an elderly person from Madhurawada near Birla Junction. Kancharapalem police have registered a case.