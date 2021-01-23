Andhra Pradesh

Special police teams to trace Irani gang

The crime wing of the city police has formed special teams to trace the Irani gang reportedly operating in the city.

The gang allegedly decamped with gold jewellery at two separate places in the city on Thursday. Teams supervised by Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Suresh Babu, ADCP (Crimes) Venugopal Naidu and ACP (Crimes) Ch. Penta Rao have launched an investigation into the case. It is learnt that CCTV footage at various areas is being checked.

In one case, three and a half tolas of gold was robbed from a Steel Plant employee by diverting his attention at Duvvada area. Duvvada police registered a case. It was learnt in another incident on the same day, unidentified miscreants allegedly decamped with about two tolas of gold from an elderly person from Madhurawada near Birla Junction. Kancharapalem police have registered a case.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2021 12:47:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/special-police-teams-to-trace-irani-gang/article33639122.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY