‘Special Police Sevadal’ extending round-the-clock services during Dasara Utsavams

October 19, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Police taking a woman devotee on a wheelchair for darshan atop Indrakeeladri on Wednesday.

Police taking a woman devotee on a wheelchair for darshan atop Indrakeeladri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The ‘Special Police Sevadal’ constituted to help the devotees during the Dasara Sarannavarathri Utsavams are rendering round-the-clock services atop Indrakeeladri.

A 5,000-strong police force from different districts were deployed on bandobust during the nine-day Dasara celebrations. Besides, NCC cadets and volunteers were roped in for the utsavams.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata formed the ‘Special Police Sevadal’ to help devotees standing in queues and provide darshan to the aged and specially-challenged devotees.

The sevadal police arranged wheelchairs at different places at the temple to help the devotees. At some places police were seen carrying the devotees.

“Instructions have been given to the ‘Special Police Sevadal’ to arrange darshan for devotees in need, particularly the senior citizens and the differently-abled,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

AIG M. Ravindranath Babu, DCPs Vishal Gunni and Ajita Vajendla and other officers were monitoring the arrangements for the devotees, the Police Commissioner said.

“Services of the police during the Dasara Navarathri Utsavams were good. The ‘Special Police Sevadal’ were taking the senior citizens on wheelchairs and providing darshan for them,” said a devotee Macherla Sita Mahalakshmi on Wednesday.

“Apart from bandobust, police supplied water and buttermilk to the devotees standing in queues,” said another devotee, Jagata Rambabu of Amalapuram.

“Police will be on 24x7 duty to serve the devotees thronging Durga temple. Police officers are monitoring the situation from time-to-time,” the Police Commissioner said.

