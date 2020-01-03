Special Police Officers to curb smuggling in State

The State government has accorded permission to the District Superintendents of Police for appointing 2,156 Special Police Officers (SPOs) on an outsourcing basis to prevent smuggling of sand and liquor at inter-State border checkposts.

According to G.O. Rt No. 4 issued by Principal Secretary (Home) K.R.M. Kishore Kumar on Thursday, the SPOs would be deployed at the checkposts and also in mobile teams to supplement the checkposts.

The checkposts and mobile teams would operate in two shifts per day, requiring 3,234 personnel. Of them, 1,078 will be provided by the Home Department and the remaining 2,156 are Special Police Officers who will be outsourced.

The capital cost will be incurred by the A.P. Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (APMDC) and the recurring cost jointly by APMDC and Excise Department (A.P. Beverages Corporation Limited).

The Director General of Police has been mandated to take necessary action and the SPs were instructed to appoint SPOs from among the applicants on the basis of efficiency in an accountable and transparent manner.

In case sufficient candidates from ex-servicemen are not available, the Police Department has been authorised to select candidates on the basis of a fitness test from among those who have retired from paramilitary forces, or retired police officers, or candidates who served as home guards in the Police Department earlier and those who have undergone security guard training from reputed institutes.